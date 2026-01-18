Chandrababu Naidu Dismisses YSR Congress Party's 'Credit Theft' Allegations

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Jan 18 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday dismissed the allegations of the Opposition YSR Congress Party that the coalition government is indulging in 'credit theft'.

The Chief Minister said that after the alliance came to power in the State, development and welfare programmes are being implemented on a large scale, but people are trying to claim credit for them.

Addressing a meeting at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) office on the death anniversary of party founder and former Chief Minister N. T. Rama Rao, he countered the YSRCP's 'credit theft' allegations.

Stating that conspiracies and intrigues are always a part of politics, he asked leaders and party workers to be prepared to face them and counter what he called the malicious propaganda.

“They have hatched various conspiracies in the last 18 months. The very origin of the YSRCP is fake. It's a party that started a newspaper with ill-gotten money. It is unfortunate that we have to fight such a party,” he said.

Referring to articles written by some news outlets about 'credit theft', CM Naidu said that they are constantly engaging in malicious propaganda.

“AM Green is investing 10 billion dollars in Kakinada. Not only are they (YSRCP) trying to claim credit for something they didn't do, but they are also accusing us of credit theft. They are behaving similarly in many other matters. Even though they had no connection with Kia, they previously claimed that they brought that industry. Now they have started the same kind of drama again,” he said.

The Chief Minister claimed that it was the TDP which had acquired 2,500 acres of land for the Bhogapuram airport. He said the YSRCP government shelved the project that should have been completed long ago.

“We are establishing the first-ever Civil Aviation University. They are claiming credit for this as well. While they are stealing credit for the work we have done, they are simultaneously spreading malicious propaganda against us, accusing us of credit theft,” Naidu said.

The Chief Minister claimed that projects like Cyberabad, Kia, Google, Bhogapuram, and Green Energy were all brought by the TDP.“They have credit in other areas, looting through sand, wine, mines, drugs, and Ganja,” he remarked.

The CM slammed YSRCP for calling the capital, Amaravati, a graveyard and a desert. He alleged that during the YSRCP rule, there was an unspeakable situation regarding the capital.

The TDP chief said they talked about three capitals, but in all three regions, NDA candidates won with a massive majority.“Let's proudly and confidently declare that Amaravati is the capital of Andhra Pradesh. Amaravati is the capital of the gods. Amaravati is the people's capital. We will develop all regions. We will make Visakhapatnam a number one city, and Tirupati will become a mega-city,” he said.

The Chief Minister warned that those who engage in character assassination on social media will not be spared.“We won't spare those who do wrong. We will not tolerate atrocities committed under the guise of politics," Chandrababu Naidu said.

Claiming that TDP ended factional politics in undivided Andhra Pradesh and dealt firmly with Maoists, he made it clear that factional politics will not be tolerated in the Palnadu region.