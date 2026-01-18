Souq Waqif Set To Host International Honey Exhibition This Month

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The 7th edition of the Souq Waqif International Honey Exhibition will take place at the Eastern Square, bringing together local and international producers to showcase a wide range of honey varieties and related products.

The annual event, set to take place from January 22 to 31, 2026, will feature around 100 pavilions, offering visitors, from honey collectors to everyday buyers, an opportunity to explore different types, grades and prices.

A specialised honey-testing laboratory will be available on-site this year, alongside a specialist doctor for treating bee stings.

The exhibition will open its doors for the public daily from 9am to 12pm and from 4pm to 9pm.

Over the years, the Souq Waqif International Honey Exhibition has become a popular winter attraction, drawing strong interest from residents and visitors and strengthening its reputation as one of the region's leading honey exhibitions.