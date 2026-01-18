Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

'Congress Protects Infiltrators For Power': PM Modi's Sharp Attack From Assam


2026-01-18 08:11:15
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a strong attack on the Congress, accusing it of protecting infiltrators to grab power. He said Assam would give a firm response to what he called Congress' dangerous mindset, expressing confidence in the people's resolve to safeguard the state's interests.

MENAFN18012026007385015968ID1110615613



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search