'Congress Protects Infiltrators For Power': PM Modi's Sharp Attack From Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a strong attack on the Congress, accusing it of protecting infiltrators to grab power. He said Assam would give a firm response to what he called Congress' dangerous mindset, expressing confidence in the people's resolve to safeguard the state's interests.

