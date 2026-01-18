CM Afridi Raises Compensation For Bajaur's Conflict-Hit Homes, Vows Peace And Development

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

An important jirga, chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi, was held with parliamentarians, national assembly members, and elders of Bajaur District, where detailed discussions took place on law and order in the province, improvement of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, and developmental strategies.

During the jirga, the people of Bajaur and tribal elders presented suggestions for establishing lasting peace, while the Chief Minister announced an increase in compensation for partially damaged houses during the recent operation in Bajaur-from PKR 160,000 to PKR 500,000.

Sohail Afridi stated that in establishing law and order in the tribal areas, the police, security forces, and the public have sacrificed their lives. He added that thanks to these sacrifices in 2018, complete peace had been achieved in the country, and now there are deliberate attempts to destabilize the situation.

Afridi told the jirga that decisions made behind closed doors always worsen the situation, and the effective way to maintain law and order is through decision-making with the confidence of tribal elders and the provincial government.

He clarified that the provincial government will not be part of any failed policy and praised the role of the people and elders of Bajaur.

The Chief Minister reminded the jirga of the annual PKR 10 billion promised at the time of the FATA merger, stating that only PKR 16.8 billion had been provided in the past seven years, while PKR 53.2 billion is still outstanding from the federal government.

He also expressed regret over the non-release of AIP funds.

Furthermore, Afridi issued directives to raise the upper age limit for police recruitment in the merged districts, expedite the package for the martyrs of Bajaur, provide security to tribal elders, and improve schools and hospitals under the Roshan Qabail Package.