Azerbaijan And EU Review Cooperation Status And Future Prospects (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus, Magdalena Grono, to discuss the current status and prospects of Azerbaijan-EU cooperation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The discussion covered the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, alongside regional and international issues.

The sides reviewed agreements reached on cooperation issues, cooperation platforms, and tools between Azerbaijan and the EU in political, economic, transport, energy security, and other areas, as well as next steps.

Bayramov briefed on the progress and prospects achieved in the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization and peace process, and brought our country's position to the attention of the other side. The steps taken within the framework of the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as confidence-building measures, were appreciated.

The meeting also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.