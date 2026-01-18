UAE: DXB Maintains Its Position As Busiest International Airport In 2025

Dubai International Airport (DXB) has maintained its top global ranking as the busiest international airport in 2025 with 62.4 million seats, maintaining its long-standing lead from 2024, 2023 and 2019, according to OAG.

DXB's airline capacity has seen significant growth since 2019, with seats increasing by 16 per cent and capacity growing by four per cent year-on-year.“So, it may not be long until it reaches the number 1 position,” said the global aviation data firm.

Recommended For You

Overall, the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) in the US retained its position as the world's busiest airport in 2025 with 63.1 million seats, maintaining its long-standing lead from both 2024 and 2019.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

While Dubai Airport figures include only international passenger traffic, Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) in the US includes both domestic and international seats. Hence, overall, the Atlanta airport retained its position as the world's busiest airport in 2025 with 63.1 million seats.

Dubai International Airport (DXB) was busier than Atlanta for some months of 2025.

Earlier, Dubai Airports' CEO said the number of passengers passing through Dubai International (DXB) will reach 95.3 million at the end of 2025.

Griffiths sees DXB surpassing the 100 million passenger mark by 2027.

In 2025, Dubai Airport had 13.5 million more international seats than the next biggest international airport, London Heathrow (LHR).

London Heathrow Airport (LHR) came in second place in 2025 with 49.0 million international seats, a 1 per cent increase compared to 2024 and 4 per cent above 2019 levels.

The busiest airports are concentrated largely in North America and Asia due to the very large domestic markets in the US and China, with four airports in North America and three in Asia, alongside two in Europe and one in the Middle East.

Seoul Incheon International Airport (ICN) retained third position with 43.0 million seats, growing by 3 per cent compared to 2024 and now sitting 2 per cent above 2019, signalling a full recovery in international travel at the airport.

Singapore Changi Airport (SIN) ranked fourth with 42.6 million seats, a 3 per cent year-on-year increase, bringing capacity back in line with 2019 levels.

Hong Kong International Airport (HKG) recorded the largest year-on-year increase in the top ten, growing by 12 per cent up to 38.7 million seats in 2025, moving it into eighth place. Despite this strong recovery, HKG remains 14 per cent below 2019 capacity levels.

Istanbul Airport, Turkey, also recorded very strong growth in 2025, reaching 41.2 million international seats, a 7% increase from 2024. The airport has seen the largest growth compared to 2019, up 27%, reflecting its rapid emergence as a major global hub.

Germany's Frankfurt Airport ranked ninth with 36.4 million seats, a two per cent increase versus 2024, but still eight per cent behind 2019.

Qatar's Doha airport retained tenth place in the busiest international airports with 32.7 million seats, up one per cent year-on-year and 20 per cent ahead of 2019.