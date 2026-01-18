Delhi: NDMC VC Kuljeet Singh Chahal Leads 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Drive In Laxmibai Nagar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) Taking inspiration from the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" initiative launched by PM Modi, NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal joined Resident Welfare Association (RWA) members for a special tree plantation drive in Laxmibai Nagar on Sunday.

Local residents, RWA representatives and officers and employees from the NDMC's civil, health, garden and other related departments were present in large numbers. All participants planted trees in the name of their mothers and pledged to take responsibility for their protection and care.

Chahal said, "This is not just a tree plantation programme, but a symbol of our shared responsibility towards our mothers and nature. Each tree planted in the name of a mother represents an emotional connection as well as a pledge to protect her."

He said that special tree plantation programmes are being organised under the campaign, with the participation of citizens, students and government and private institutions, to promote public participation.

Chahal said that during the campaign, #EkPedMaaKeNaamOnSunday, various species of trees, including peepal, champa, neem and ashoka, were planted by local residents and RWA members. He added that the campaign is being conducted every Sunday.

The Vice Chairman said that the NDMC has also planted trees in the embassy premises of more than 20 countries, including Australia, Denmark, Korea, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Poland, Sri Lanka, Portugal, Austria, Lithuania and Russia, thereby promoting global cooperation for environmental protection.

Chahal said that the NDMC's Garden Department has prepared an annual action plan, under which regular tree plantation will be done every Sunday as part of the campaign.

He said that if every citizen makes such small efforts at their own level, it will not only help reduce pollution but will also make a meaningful contribution to environmental protection.

Chahal also inspected the Palika Gram residential complex and gave necessary instructions to the Building Maintenance Department regarding the provision of ramp facilities for senior citizens, repair of boundary walls and gates, and resolution of seepage problems.

Chahal said that NDMC's continuous green and citizen-centric initiatives demonstrate the crucial role urban greenery plays in making cities clean, healthy and liveable.

Inspired by the vision of 'Developed India @ 2047', Team NDMC is working with full commitment to environmental protection, pollution control and the continuous improvement of citizens' quality of life, he said.