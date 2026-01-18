403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Shilpa Shetty Embraces SUNROOOF’s Wellness-Driven Lighting Innovation
(MENAFN- Madison PR) 16th January,2026, Mumbai: Actor and wellness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty recently installed SUNROOOF to integrate its innovative daylighting solution into her home. Shilpa has been vocal about wellness and she believes how natural light contributes to mental and physical wellbeing. SUNROOOF’s ability to recreate real sunlight indoors resonated deeply with her design sensibilities which resulted into her association with Sunrooof.
The technology has transformed previously low-light areas of her home into warm, open and energising spaces that blend style with health-focused functionality. Sharing her experience, Shilpa says, “My home is slightly rectangular, so some areas naturally felt darker and adding windows wasn’t possible. When I discovered Sunrooof on Instagram, it immediately caught my attention. After reaching out and getting it installed, the transformation has been remarkable that it doesn’t feel like artificial lighting at all. The way it shifts colours is so natural, almost like daylight pouring in. Guests often ask why the space feels so bright and beautiful, and most don’t even realise it’s an installation. ‘Vo sunlight waali feeling’, is amazing.”
SUNROOOF Co-Founder Ishat Jain expressed his gratitude about Shilpa Shetty choosing SUNROOOF for her space, emphasising how strongly she aligns with the brand’s vision of design powered by wellbeing. He says, “We’re thrilled to have Shilpa experience SUNROOOF. Her passion for holistic living perfectly reflects what our technology stands for bringing the scientifically proven benefits of real sunlight into contemporary homes and helping people feel better every day.”
The story reinforces SUNROOOF’s commitment to creating homes that feel brighter, healthier and more connected to nature.
Shilpa Shetty Video Link:
Website:
Instagram:
About Sunrooof
Sunrooof, a pioneering subsidiary of the MAGPPIE Group, has innovated the world's first wellness-focused lighting system that transforms ceilings into virtual skylights. Founded by 21-year-old entrepreneur Ishat Jain, this breakthrough technology uses advanced optics, nano-technology, and AI to recreate natural sunlight indoors and bringing outdoor ambiance to basements, windowless rooms, and urban spaces. The system enhances sleep patterns, boosts focus, elevates mood, and promotes overall well-being while blending seamlessly into modern interiors as skylights or windows.
The technology has transformed previously low-light areas of her home into warm, open and energising spaces that blend style with health-focused functionality. Sharing her experience, Shilpa says, “My home is slightly rectangular, so some areas naturally felt darker and adding windows wasn’t possible. When I discovered Sunrooof on Instagram, it immediately caught my attention. After reaching out and getting it installed, the transformation has been remarkable that it doesn’t feel like artificial lighting at all. The way it shifts colours is so natural, almost like daylight pouring in. Guests often ask why the space feels so bright and beautiful, and most don’t even realise it’s an installation. ‘Vo sunlight waali feeling’, is amazing.”
SUNROOOF Co-Founder Ishat Jain expressed his gratitude about Shilpa Shetty choosing SUNROOOF for her space, emphasising how strongly she aligns with the brand’s vision of design powered by wellbeing. He says, “We’re thrilled to have Shilpa experience SUNROOOF. Her passion for holistic living perfectly reflects what our technology stands for bringing the scientifically proven benefits of real sunlight into contemporary homes and helping people feel better every day.”
The story reinforces SUNROOOF’s commitment to creating homes that feel brighter, healthier and more connected to nature.
Shilpa Shetty Video Link:
Website:
Instagram:
About Sunrooof
Sunrooof, a pioneering subsidiary of the MAGPPIE Group, has innovated the world's first wellness-focused lighting system that transforms ceilings into virtual skylights. Founded by 21-year-old entrepreneur Ishat Jain, this breakthrough technology uses advanced optics, nano-technology, and AI to recreate natural sunlight indoors and bringing outdoor ambiance to basements, windowless rooms, and urban spaces. The system enhances sleep patterns, boosts focus, elevates mood, and promotes overall well-being while blending seamlessly into modern interiors as skylights or windows.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment