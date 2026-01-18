403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Portugal Holds Presidential Election Amid Runoff Expectations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- Portuguese voters headed to the polls on Sunday to elect a new president for a five-year term, succeeding incumbent Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, amid expectations of a runoff if no candidate secures an absolute majority.
Portugal's news agency Lusa reported that around 11 million voters are eligible to cast their ballots, including about 1.5 million citizens living abroad who were able to vote by mail or at diplomatic missions. Voters are choosing among 11 officially registered candidates.
Polling stations are due to close at 7:00 pm local time, with vote counting set to begin immediately and preliminary results expected later in the day.
Opinion polls point to a closely contested race among several candidates, with a low likelihood that any contender will win more than 50 percent of the vote in the first round, making a second round on February 8 a strong possibility under electoral law.
Leading the race is Andre Ventura, head of the far-right Chega party, who has emerged as the most prominent far-right figure in Portugal after his party became the second-largest force in parliament last year, just six years after its founding.
Also in contention are candidates from the two traditional parties that have alternated in power over the past five decades: Antonio Jose Seguro of the opposition Socialist Party and Luis Marques Mendes of the center-right Social Democratic Party.
While Portugal's president does not hold direct executive authority, the post plays a key role in maintaining democratic stability, with powers including dissolving parliament, calling early elections, appointing the prime minister, ratifying laws, and declaring a state of emergency or war upon a government proposal.
This election is the 11th since the end of Portugal's dictatorship (1926-1974). The president is elected for a five-year term and may serve a maximum of two terms. Rebelo de Sousa, who has completed two consecutive terms, is not eligible to run again. (end)
hnd
Portugal's news agency Lusa reported that around 11 million voters are eligible to cast their ballots, including about 1.5 million citizens living abroad who were able to vote by mail or at diplomatic missions. Voters are choosing among 11 officially registered candidates.
Polling stations are due to close at 7:00 pm local time, with vote counting set to begin immediately and preliminary results expected later in the day.
Opinion polls point to a closely contested race among several candidates, with a low likelihood that any contender will win more than 50 percent of the vote in the first round, making a second round on February 8 a strong possibility under electoral law.
Leading the race is Andre Ventura, head of the far-right Chega party, who has emerged as the most prominent far-right figure in Portugal after his party became the second-largest force in parliament last year, just six years after its founding.
Also in contention are candidates from the two traditional parties that have alternated in power over the past five decades: Antonio Jose Seguro of the opposition Socialist Party and Luis Marques Mendes of the center-right Social Democratic Party.
While Portugal's president does not hold direct executive authority, the post plays a key role in maintaining democratic stability, with powers including dissolving parliament, calling early elections, appointing the prime minister, ratifying laws, and declaring a state of emergency or war upon a government proposal.
This election is the 11th since the end of Portugal's dictatorship (1926-1974). The president is elected for a five-year term and may serve a maximum of two terms. Rebelo de Sousa, who has completed two consecutive terms, is not eligible to run again. (end)
hnd
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment