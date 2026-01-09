The Flame That Never Fades

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By

Imam Hussain's sacrifice is remembered as a crucial moment in the history of Islam for his fight against forces that sought to suppress the true values and principles of this great religion.

Islam teaches us to stand up against injustice and oppression. His struggle symbolised the eternal conflict between good and evil, inspiring believers to stand firm for righteousness against tyranny.

Because of this, he is universally revered as a symbol of resistance and courage, even at the cost of his own life.

The martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) at Karbala has inspired countless scholars, poets, and leaders across the world. His noble cause has been widely acknowledged, elevating him as a universal symbol of resistance against oppression.

Such is the greatness of Imam Hussain (RA) that he is deeply revered, honoured, and remembered with grief and sorrow even by non-Muslims, who are profoundly moved by his unwavering commitment to justice and a sacrifice unparalleled in the annals of history.

He chose martyrdom over submission to the unjust rule of Yazid. Writers and world leaders, including Charles Dickens, Edward Gibbon, Thomas Carlyle, and Mahatma Gandhi, have paid tribute to the valour of Imam Hussain, recognising his sacrifice as a universal symbol of truth and justice.

Former bureaucrat and writer Sheikh Nazir Ahmed has rendered a commendable service by compiling tributes from 214 poets, both Muslim and non-Muslim, in his book,“Salaam-Homage to Martyrs of Karbala”.

The work is a rich collection of elegies and poignant poems that mourn the tragedy of Karbala. Notably, the book includes more than 75 poems and elegies by non-Muslim poets who not only express profound sorrow over Imam Hussain's martyrdom but also praise his sacrifice, viewing his stand against tyranny as a universal symbol of truth, courage, and moral resistance.