Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Want A Colorful Balcony? These 4 Flowers Grow Best In January Here Are Some Gardening Guide

2026-01-03 05:00:43
Flower Gardening tips: January is the perfect time for gardening. Learn about the 5 best flowers to plant in January that will make your garden colorful and beautiful in the month of love, February.

February is the month of love. Plant these flowers in January, and your balcony will be full of color by then. Let's see which quick-blooming flowers you can plant.

Petunias are very popular. Since January isn't too sunny, they're a great choice. They need partial sun and are perfect for pots. Water them weekly for blooms by February.

Marigolds are great for January. They're beautiful and used in Indian worship. They need little care. Plant seeds in January, and you'll get flowers in 25-30 days.

You can plant white or yellow roses, not just red. Hibiscus also blooms well in winter. 4-5 hours of daily sun is enough for them.

For colorful plants in one pot, choose Dianthus. They are long-lasting and come in pink, red, and white. They tolerate both cold and sun. You can also use them as garden borders.

