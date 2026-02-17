GCC Capital Markets Enter 'Continuous Era' As Franklin Templeton Flags Structural Shifts For 2026

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Over the past several years, equity and debt capital markets in the Gulf have transformed from sporadic deal activity into a steady, institutionalised ecosystem - a shift that is now shaping how global investors view the region. That was a central takeaway from Franklin Templeton's FT Perspectives 2026 Conference in Dubai, where the firm underscored that GCC equity markets“have maintained an active IPO pipeline across the region,” supported by deeper debt markets and regular sovereign, quasi‐sovereign and corporate issuance.

Held on 17 February in Dubai, the conference brought together clients from more than eight countries as well as chief investment officers overseeing about $300 billion in assets. Franklin Templeton said investors should prepare for“a prolonged period of more divergent investment outcomes” as global markets adjust to structural changes in interest rates, capital allocation and technology adoption.

Shifting rate dynamics - with easing short‐term rates and resilient long‐term yields - are placing income strategies back at the centre of portfolio construction. According to Franklin Templeton, this marks“a departure from the investment environment of the past decade,” renewing opportunities across government and corporate credit. In the GCC, the firm said rapid market development“will not come at the expense of credit quality,” continuing to draw regional and international demand.

GCC emerges as a standalone allocation

The asset manager noted that global investors increasingly view the GCC as a dedicated strategic allocation rather than an add‐on to broader emerging‐market exposure. This re‐rating is supported by stronger policy direction, robust fiscal buffers, low sovereign leverage and sustained investment programmes.

Sector‐level opportunities remain“durable, through‐cycle,” particularly in financials, logistics, infrastructure, real estate, healthcare and education. Demographic momentum - including rising expatriate inflows - is further strengthening medium‐ to long‐term growth prospects. The firm also pointed to important structural reforms, such as the UAE's move toward defined‐contribution savings schemes and Saudi Arabia's new voluntary pension initiatives, which are expected to gradually expand domestic long‐term savings pools.

Private markets and AI take centre stage

Franklin Templeton said private markets are“moving firmly to the core of portfolios,” with rising regional appetite for private equity secondaries, private credit and selected real estate and infrastructure strategies. In private credit, commercial real estate debt stands out as an attractive opportunity amid reduced bank lending. Meanwhile sectors such as industrial, multifamily and senior living are benefiting from valuation resets.

Artificial intelligence is another structural theme the firm highlighted. AI, it said, is shifting“from experimentation to a significant driver of capital investment,” with Middle Eastern governments accelerating commitments to data infrastructure and innovation ecosystems.

An evolving investor landscape

The conference also touched on demographic and behavioural shifts that are transforming long‐term savings. Traditional retirement systems, Franklin Templeton noted, are increasingly mismatched with flexible and less predictable income patterns. In the GCC, these changes are unfolding alongside rapid economic transformation and the rising consumerisation of finance.

As Franklin Templeton put it, the region sits at the intersection of global macro shifts and local structural reform - a convergence that is helping define the next chapter of investment outcomes in 2026 and beyond.