Norway Rebuffs Trump's Tariffs Warning Against Eight European Nations
(MENAFN) Norway's leader forcefully rebuffed US President Donald Trump's tariff threats against eight European nations on Saturday, declaring that coercion has no role in relationships between allied countries.
Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store took to X, the American social media platform, to deliver his sharp response to Trump's announcement. "Threats have no place among allies. Norway's position remains firm: Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark," Store posted.
The prime minister emphasized widespread consensus within NATO regarding the imperative to bolster Arctic security measures, specifically including Greenland. Yet Store left no ambiguity about his nation's stance: "Norway fully and unequivocally supports the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Denmark."
Store's statement followed Trump's declaration earlier Saturday that Washington would implement fresh tariffs on European imports from eight nations beginning February 1, with rates escalating dramatically by June. Trump justified the economic penalties by invoking "national security" justifications tied to Greenland.
The self-governing Arctic territory, which operates under Danish sovereignty, has captured American attention due to its geopolitically critical position and enormous mineral wealth, alongside purported anxieties about expanding Russian and Chinese presence in the region.
Trump has consistently advocated that America must obtain Greenland to safeguard national interests and block Russia or China from securing influence over the territory.
Both Denmark and Greenland have categorically dismissed any consideration of selling the territory, firmly reasserting Danish control over the island.
