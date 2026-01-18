Qatar Moves Towards Stronger Cyber Readiness, Says Expert

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A Doha-based cybersecurity expert has highlighted opportunities for Qatar to align with global standards and strengthen digital trust.

Asked about the potential of Qatar's regulatory frameworks, such as the National Cybersecurity Strategy, aligning with the global shifts outlined for 2026, CIELTECH chairman and president Dr Salah A Rustum emphasised that this is a moment of opportunity.

Dr Rustum advised“to follow closely with the relevant authorities in both Europe and the US as a first step, and look into the legislation and work locally on its implementation in the shortest time possible.”

Earlier, Dr Rustum explained to Gulf Times that one of the most critical changes will come on“March 15, 2026”, when the validity of Secure Sockets Layer or Transport Layer Security (SSL/TLS) certificates will be reduced“from 365 days to 200 days”, eventually reaching just“47 days”. He cautioned that this will impose significant technical burdens on all organisations, regardless of size.

He pointed out that the shortening validity of SSL/TLS certificates, introduced by Google and Apple, will require swift adaptation, noting that small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) may feel the pressure most. He also advised SMEs t seek assistance from technical companies in Qatar to ensure smooth compliance.

“The impact shall mostly affect the SMEs directly in view of their reluctance to adapt accordingly and in the least time possible. They shall be a target to hackers in one way or another, considering the hackers' use of AI, which, in my opinion, shall be swift enough to cause direct damage.

“I do not feel the regulators have much to say here, since this is a decision taken by Google and Apple a few years ago affecting all Internet users around the world, and there is no deviation from it. I suggest that all businesses that need assistance should contact the technical companies serving here in Qatar and seek their assistance,” Dr Rustum explained.

Asked about strengthening financial institutions in the country, Dr Rustum pointed to opportunities for banks to enhance their resilience by adopting stronger Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) practices, stating that“most definitely, those applying PKI at a large scale are at a more secure status, but they still are required to give these issues serious consideration.”

According to Dr Rustum, Qatar's diplomatic tradition could extend into digital trust governance. He recommends securing e-mail outside government channels to prevent intranet breaches, while also building sovereign cyber capabilities.

cybersecurity expert digital trust CIELTECH