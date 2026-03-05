US To Re-Evaluate Optional Practical Training, Here Is How It Will Affect International Students

MENAFN - Live Mint) The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has said that the Donald Trump administration is currently conducting a review of the Optional Practical Training (OPT) scheme of post-study work rights for international students. According to the Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, the Department was“aware of the significant increase in the number of foreign student visa holders engaged in practical training programs and the potential risks and challenges”.

In a letter to Republican Senator Eric Schmitt, Noem said the DHS is reevaluating whether the current regulatory framework for OPT.

What is Optional Practical Training?

OPT is a 12-month work authorization for F-1 visa students in the U.S. to work in jobs directly related to their major field of study. Eligible students can apply for post-completion OPT (after graduation) or pre-completion OPT (during studies), with a 24-month extension available for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields.

Those seeking pre-completion OPT are authorized to work 20 hours or less per week while school is in session and full-time when school is not in session.

For post-completion OPT, applicants must work part-time for at least 20 hours per week or full-time.

How to apply for OPT

To register for OPT, F-1 students require a recommendation and an updated Form I-20 from their college/university, and approval from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The application can be filed 90 days before graduation to 60 days after.

OPT requirements

Only after an Employment Authorization Document (EAD) is approved can those seeking OPT start working.

Only those who are physically present in the US while submitting the application can apply for OPT, and the employment must be directly related to the applicant's major area of study.

Criticism against OPT

While OPT allows international student to gain work experience, it has come under criticism, especially from Republicans and those opposed to immigration, arguing that it undercuts American workers by flooding the job market with cheap foreign labour.

Senator Schmitt has been a vocal critic of OPT, which, according to him, acts as a pipeline for cheap labor that serves the financial interests of large corporations and academic institutions and discriminates against Americans.

“This system boxes young Americans out of the workforce, discriminates against American workers in favor of foreign labor, and suppresses wages and job opportunities for US graduates. At the same time, it distorts our higher education system, incentivizes colleges to become“visa mills” and poses a serious threat to our national security and prosperity,” he argued.

According to the latest Open Doors report in 2024-25, a total of 294,253 international students had registered for OPT, which is a record high.

Noem said the DHS will re-evaluate OPT requirements for international students through a new rulemaking.

“The rule would propose to amend existing practical training regulations to protect US workers from being displaced by foreign nationals, address fraud and national security concerns, and enhance the Student and Exchange Visitor Program's capacity to oversee the program,” she wrote in the letter dated January 9, but was made public last week.



