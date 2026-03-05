Randeep Hooda's Wife Lin Laishram Celebrates 'Most Beautiful Belly'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Actress Lin Laishram, who is all set to welcome her first bundle of joy with actor Randeep Hooda, reflected on her journey of body image after spending two decades in front of the camera, saying that she has finally learned to embrace and celebrate her changing body.

Lin took to Instagram, where she shared three monochrome images of herself getting all dolled up. In the last pictures, she is seen gently holding her blossoming baby bump as she posed for the camera.

In the caption section, Lin shared that she often found herself worrying about being“too skinny, too fat, too this, too that” while working in front of the camera for years.

“Two decades of standing in front of the camera made me conscious of every little detail - too skinny, too fat, too this, too that,” she wrote.

However, she said that her perspective has now completely shifted as she proudly posed with what she called“the most beautiful belly” she has ever had.

“And now here I am, posing with the most beautiful belly I've ever had. Funny how life changes what you once worried about. Today, this body isn't something I'm critiquing... it's something I'm deeply grateful for.”

She concluded the post by saying:“The most beautiful transformation.”

Randeep and Lin announced their pregnancy on Instagram on November 29.

In a joint post, they wrote: "Two years of love, adventure, and now... a little wild one on the way (Tiger Face, red heart and infinity emojis)."

Randeep and Lin first met at veteran star Naseeruddin Shah's theatre group Motley. Eventually, having fallen for one another, the lovebirds started living together during the lockdown. They made their relationship Instagram official back in 2022. The couple finally tied the knot on November 29, 2023, in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Manipur.