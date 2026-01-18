403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
DELL TECHNOLOGIES AT CES 2026: XPS Returns, Alienware Expands, and UltraSharp Monitors Set New Standards
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai,–UAE – January 15, 2026 Perspectives
Jeff Clarke, vice chairman and chief operating officer, Dell Technologies: "We're getting back to our roots with a renewed focus on consumer and gaming. XPS is back, better than ever, with a complete redesign that delivers exceptional craftsmanship in our thinnest, lightest form factors yet. We're also bringing XPS 13 back as our most accessible XPS ever. In gaming, we're building on recent momentum and effectively doubling Alienware's notebook lineup. This is about broadening our portfolio and expanding our coverage so we can reach more customers with the best products at every price point."
XPS Returns with Complete Redesign
Dell is bringing back the XPS brand with a reinterpreted design. The new XPS 14 and XPS 16 feature a sleek design crafted from CNC-machined aluminum, refined interfaces, stunning displays, and optimized performance. These devices have the best battery life in the industry[i], delivering up to 27 hours of Netflix streaming[ii] or 40+ hours with local video playback[iii].
These are Dell’s thinnest laptops[iv], measuring just 14.6mm. The XPS 14 weighs roughly three pound– –more than half a pound lighter than the previous generat–on – and the XPS 16 comes in at 3.6 pounds, almost a full pound lighter than its predecessor. Available with tandem OLED display options and , the new XPS line delivers impressive visuals with the perfect balance of portability and performance.
Later this year, Dell will expand the XPS portfolio with new products across different price points and form factors, including the return of the XPS 13, expected to be the thinnest and lightest XPS laptop ever, offered at the most accessible XPS price yet.
Alienware Expands to Reach More Gamers
Alienware is doubling the breadth of its laptop family to reach more gamers. Later this year, the brand will introduce two new product classes: an ultra-slim gaming laptop (roughly 17mm thin) that pairs high performance with unmatched mobility, and a new entry-level laptop that brings Alienware to a much broader audience at significantly lower price points.
With these additions, Alienware ensures there's something for everyone—from dedicated gaming enthusiasts to casual gamers to those with hybrid interests.
Alienware debuts anti-glare OLED displays on the 16 Area-51 and 16X Aurora laptops, delivering stunning OLED visuals with breakthrough anti-glare technology. Responding to one of the top requests from the community, these displays let gamers experience the deep blacks, vibrant colors, and exceptional contrast of OLED in any lighting condition. These laptops, along with the Alienware 18 Area-51, feature the powerful new Int®l® C™re™ Ultra 200HX processors. Additionally, the Alienware Area-51 Desktop is equipped wit’ AMD’s n™wRyzen™ 9850X3D processor and 3™ V-Cache™ technology, pushing the ceiling of gaming performance.
Industry-Leading Dell UltraSharp Monitors
Dell introduces two groundbreaking monitors.
The Dell UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor, the world's first[v] 52-inch 6K monitor and the first monitor to achieve the highest tier[vi] of TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. I’’s designed for financial traders, data scientists, engineers, and executives who need maximum screen real estate without a multi-monitor setup.
The Dell UltraSharp 32 4K QD-OLED Monitor, a CES 2026 Innovation Award honoree, is the world’s first commercial DisplayHDR True Black 500 QD-OLED monitor with Anti-Glare Low-Reflectance (AGLR) technology[vii]. Two years ago, Alienware brought QD-OLED to gamers. Now, with enhanced panel efficiency, improved HDR performance, and anti-glare technology, Dell is bringing QD-OLED to creative professionals who demand perfect color accuracy in any lighting condition.
Jeff Clarke, vice chairman and chief operating officer, Dell Technologies: "We're getting back to our roots with a renewed focus on consumer and gaming. XPS is back, better than ever, with a complete redesign that delivers exceptional craftsmanship in our thinnest, lightest form factors yet. We're also bringing XPS 13 back as our most accessible XPS ever. In gaming, we're building on recent momentum and effectively doubling Alienware's notebook lineup. This is about broadening our portfolio and expanding our coverage so we can reach more customers with the best products at every price point."
XPS Returns with Complete Redesign
Dell is bringing back the XPS brand with a reinterpreted design. The new XPS 14 and XPS 16 feature a sleek design crafted from CNC-machined aluminum, refined interfaces, stunning displays, and optimized performance. These devices have the best battery life in the industry[i], delivering up to 27 hours of Netflix streaming[ii] or 40+ hours with local video playback[iii].
These are Dell’s thinnest laptops[iv], measuring just 14.6mm. The XPS 14 weighs roughly three pound– –more than half a pound lighter than the previous generat–on – and the XPS 16 comes in at 3.6 pounds, almost a full pound lighter than its predecessor. Available with tandem OLED display options and , the new XPS line delivers impressive visuals with the perfect balance of portability and performance.
Later this year, Dell will expand the XPS portfolio with new products across different price points and form factors, including the return of the XPS 13, expected to be the thinnest and lightest XPS laptop ever, offered at the most accessible XPS price yet.
Alienware Expands to Reach More Gamers
Alienware is doubling the breadth of its laptop family to reach more gamers. Later this year, the brand will introduce two new product classes: an ultra-slim gaming laptop (roughly 17mm thin) that pairs high performance with unmatched mobility, and a new entry-level laptop that brings Alienware to a much broader audience at significantly lower price points.
With these additions, Alienware ensures there's something for everyone—from dedicated gaming enthusiasts to casual gamers to those with hybrid interests.
Alienware debuts anti-glare OLED displays on the 16 Area-51 and 16X Aurora laptops, delivering stunning OLED visuals with breakthrough anti-glare technology. Responding to one of the top requests from the community, these displays let gamers experience the deep blacks, vibrant colors, and exceptional contrast of OLED in any lighting condition. These laptops, along with the Alienware 18 Area-51, feature the powerful new Int®l® C™re™ Ultra 200HX processors. Additionally, the Alienware Area-51 Desktop is equipped wit’ AMD’s n™wRyzen™ 9850X3D processor and 3™ V-Cache™ technology, pushing the ceiling of gaming performance.
Industry-Leading Dell UltraSharp Monitors
Dell introduces two groundbreaking monitors.
The Dell UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor, the world's first[v] 52-inch 6K monitor and the first monitor to achieve the highest tier[vi] of TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. I’’s designed for financial traders, data scientists, engineers, and executives who need maximum screen real estate without a multi-monitor setup.
The Dell UltraSharp 32 4K QD-OLED Monitor, a CES 2026 Innovation Award honoree, is the world’s first commercial DisplayHDR True Black 500 QD-OLED monitor with Anti-Glare Low-Reflectance (AGLR) technology[vii]. Two years ago, Alienware brought QD-OLED to gamers. Now, with enhanced panel efficiency, improved HDR performance, and anti-glare technology, Dell is bringing QD-OLED to creative professionals who demand perfect color accuracy in any lighting condition.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment