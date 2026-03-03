UAE Telecom Companies E& And Du's Brand Value Grows

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE telecom operators e& and du saw their brand value growing, further strengthening their positions among regional and international telco brands in 2026.

According to the latest report issued by Brand Finance, e&'s brand value rose 7 per cent to $16.4 billion (Dh60.188 billion), consolidating its position as the second most valuable telecoms brand in the region.

The group further strengthened its global standing by climbing two places to become the 14th strongest telecoms brand worldwide.

Du's brand value jumped 27 per cent to $3.9 billion (Dh14.313 billion) as it recorded significant gains. It climbed four places to rank as the 39th most valuable telecoms brand globally. It retained its position as the 20th strongest telecoms brand globally.

“Middle Eastern telecom operators are rapidly evolving into global digital powerhouses. The regional telecoms brands are moving decisively beyond connectivity, building integrated ecosystems across cloud, cybersecurity, data centres and fintech to unlock new revenue streams and deepen enterprise relevance,” said Savio D'Souza, managing director for Middle East and Africa, Brand Finance.

“Backed by ambitious national transformation agendas and sustained investment, their strong brand performance reflects strategic clarity, financial resilience and rising global competitiveness, positioning the region as an increasingly influential force in the digital economy,” he said.

e&'s revenue in 2025 rose 23 per cent to a record Dh72.9 billion, while net profit reached Dh14.4 billion, up 34 per cent year-on-year.

Du's net profit jumped nearly 17 per cent year-on-year to Dh2.9 billion in 2025, driven by an increased subscriber base and better operational performance.

Saudi Arabia's stc has once again been recognised as the most valuable telecoms brand in the Middle East for the sixth consecutive year, in addition to being ninth among the world's most valuable telecom brands.

It recorded an increase in its brand value by 9 per cent to $17.6 billion.

Zain's brand value grew 16 per cent to $4 billion, climbing five places to rank 35th among the world's top 150 telecoms brands in 2026, while retaining its position as the third most valuable telecoms brand in the Middle East.

With 32 per cent growth, Mobily's brand value stood at $3.5 billion, making it the fastest-growing telecoms brand in the Middle East for the sixth consecutive year. The brand made a debut into the top 50 globally for the first time by moving up 13 ranks to secure the 42nd spot among the global telecoms brands in 2026.

Globally, the total value of the world's top 150 telecoms brands reached $741.8 billion in 2026.



