Venezuela’s Machado says political transition to take place in stages
(MENAFN) Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado said the country’s political transition will take place in several phases, with the ultimate goal of establishing a society closely aligned with the United States.
Speaking at a news conference in Washington, DC, a day after meeting with the US president, Machado described the current phase as “complex,” requiring the dismantling of existing structures that maintain repression. She stressed that the process must include the unconditional release of political prisoners and the restoration of basic freedoms, noting that many former detainees still face travel bans and intimidation.
Machado said the outcome of these transitional stages will be a society “profoundly pro America,” founded on democratic values and stronger ties with the United States. She also criticized Venezuela’s interim president, describing her as a representative of foreign powers rather than the Venezuelan people or armed forces.
Her remarks followed a US military operation earlier in January that resulted in the capture of the former president and his spouse, who are now facing trial abroad. Machado expressed confidence that an orderly and stable transition is achievable despite the challenges, noting that while the current phase involves difficult work by remaining authorities, the result will be a Venezuela that can become a strong ally of the United States.
Reflecting on her meeting with the US president, Machado said she was impressed by his awareness of Venezuelan issues and his concern for the population, particularly political prisoners and their families. She emphasized the importance of ending repression and advancing democratic governance, describing the process as one that will ultimately benefit the country and its people.
