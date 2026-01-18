403
Southern Military Zone Thwarts Smuggling Attempt Using Drone
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Jan. 16 (Petra)-- In collaboration with the military security services and the Anti-Narcotics Department, the Southern Military Zone thwarted an attempt on Friday to use a drone to smuggle a large amount of drugs on its western front and within its jurisdiction.
After it was discovered by the border guard forces and shot down inside Jordanian territory, the rules of engagement were put into effect, and the confiscated goods were given to the appropriate authorities.
