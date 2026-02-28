Macron: Iran's Nuclear And Ballistic Issue Cannot Be 'Resolved By Strikes'

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Macron stated this during his opening remarks at a meeting of the Defense and National Security Council convened on Saturday, Ukrinform's correspondent reports.

"France was neither warned nor involved, just like, ultimately, all the countries of the region and our allies, in the American and Israeli operations. Our absolute priority is the safety of our citizens in all the countries that are currently being struck. Next comes the security of our military and diplomatic facilities, as well as security on national territory," he stressed.

He added that he had been in contact with all countries in the region that have been affected or could be affected by an Iranian response.

"I want us to be able to take all useful initiatives so that diplomatic efforts once again prevail. No one can think that the issue of Iran's nuclear program, its ballistic activities, or regional destabilization can be resolved by strikes," he said.

Macron also noted that the Iranian people have the right to "determine their own destiny," recalling that later in the evening a meeting of the UN Security Council, convened at France's request, was scheduled to begin.

As reported, ahead of the strikes on Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump received briefings not only with frank assessments of the risks of significant American casualties, but also regarding the prospects for changes in the Middle East in favor of U.S. interests for generations to come.

