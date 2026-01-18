403
U.S. Lawmakers Land in Copenhagen for Talks
(MENAFN) American congressional representatives touched down in Copenhagen Friday, heading straight to the Industry House in the city center for urgent talks with Denmark's business elite as Washington's Greenland rhetoric continues straining transatlantic relations.
The lawmakers departed from Christiansborg, Denmark's parliament complex, before arriving at the Confederation of Danish Industry headquarters. The closed-door session aimed to address bilateral economic partnerships while Denmark seeks international backing against American territorial ambitions.
Illinois Democratic Senator Dick Durbin emphasized the delegation's mission to reaffirm historic bonds with both nations, according to Danish broadcaster DR.
"We have been friends and allies with Denmark and Greenland for decades. We want them to know that we greatly appreciate that," Durbin stated.
He noted President Donald Trump's recent statements "do not align with what the American people feel and believe."
Separately, Danish parliamentary speaker and former defense chief Soren Gade revealed his shifting perception of America following the administration's approach toward the autonomous territory.
"I never thought I would speak critically about the United States. But if I am to be able to look Danish veterans in the eye in the future, I can no longer remain silent," Gade posted on Facebook.
Gade characterized Washington's rhetoric as "indecent."
After the luncheon concluded, North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis dismissed Trump's annexation threats as "absurd," explaining "because Greenland is a sovereign territory and a nation."
When pressed on whether Copenhagen and Nuuk should treat Trump's territorial claims seriously, Tillis assured that numerous congressional members would prevent such action.
Christian Friis Bach, who chairs the Danish Foreign Policy Committee, stressed the objective of sending lawmakers home with persuasive messaging for American audiences.
"We hope they return with strong images and strong messages that can convince even more members of Congress that Greenland cannot be taken over," he stated.
Jeff Landry, Washington's special envoy to Greenland, revealed to media his intention to visit the Arctic island come March.
"I believe that a deal can and will be made," he declared.
Landry further confirmed that "the president is serious" regarding Greenland acquisition.
President Trump has consistently voiced ambitions to acquire Greenland, the strategically vital Arctic territory under Danish sovereignty with self-governing powers.
The White House declared Thursday that European military deployments to Greenland wouldn't derail Trump's takeover agenda.
Germany, France, Sweden, and Norway jointly announced earlier this week plans for a combined Greenland mission, following collapsed Washington negotiations between American, Danish, and Greenlandic representatives over unresolved territorial disputes.
