Unity Rally To Be Held In Budapest On Ukrainian Unity Day
The rally will begin at 19:00. at one of the city's central squares, Deák tér. Organizers are urging every Ukrainian currently in Hungary to join the event in order to collectively affirm resilience of spirit and solidarity with their home cities.
“This event unites Ukrainians across the globe, on all continents. Your presence and support are critically important for Ukraine today. One. United. Indivisible Ukraine!” the appeal reads.
Event organizer: Nova Hvylja Association (Nova Hvylja Egyesület).Read also: “Unbreakable Flower”: Ukrainian women in Sweden become faces of art project about strength and beauty
As a reminder, on January 22 the Ukrainian community of Wrocław will mark Ukrainian Unity Day with a series of ceremonial and memorial events. The program includes a joint prayer for Ukraine and the traditional“Chain of Unity” action.
