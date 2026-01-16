GDS And API XML Integration Travel Technology Solutions Provider Travelomatix

MENAFN - GetNews) Travelomatix is a next generation travel booking software platform for travel agencies and tour operators. It offers B2C, B2B and back office system with flights, hotels, transfers, car rental and holiday packages modules.

The Amadeus API is a set of application programming interfaces provided by Amadeus, one of the world's leading Global Distribution Systems (GDS) among Galileo and Sabre GDS, which enables travel companies to access and integrate a wide range of travel-related services into their own websites, apps, or booking platforms.

At its core, the Amadeus software APIs allows developers to connect to a massive database of travel content - including flight schedules, availability, prices, bookings, hotel data, car rentals, airport transfers, and travel recommendations - all in real time. This empowers online travel agencies (OTAs), airlines, travel startups, and other travel service providers to build customized, automated tech & white label travel portal solutions.







The cost of integrating Amadeus API largely depends on the type of services you need (such as flight booking, hotel reservations, car rentals, or airport transfers), your business model, and the expected volume of transactions. Amadeus offers different pricing models for startups, mid-sized businesses, and large enterprises. Typically, they charge based on a combination of setup fees, monthly subscription costs, and per-transaction fees. For travel startups or small agencies, Amadeus often provides flexible plans or even free access to certain APIs under their self-service or B2C B2B travel portal software platform to encourage adoption.

For more advanced or enterprise-level integrations, the cost can be significantly higher and is usually determined through direct negotiations. These full-service integrations might require a contractual partnership, where Amadeus provides access to their full inventory, support, and SLA guarantees. In such cases, the setup cost can include development, certification, and sometimes training fees, while ongoing charges may be based on booking volumes or API tiers.

Additionally, businesses must factor in the development and maintenance costs on their side. Even with access to the API from a flight aggregator, integrating it into a booking engine or travel portal requires technical expertise. This can involve hiring developers or working with third-party software providers. Overall, the total cost of Amadeus API integration is variable, ranging from minimal for basic access to substantial for full-scale commercial deployment, and it's best determined through a direct conversation with Amadeus sales or a certified Amadeus GDS provider.

