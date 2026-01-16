Watch: Reckless Driver Caught Live Streaming While Speeding On Abu Dhabi Road

Abu Dhabi Police have apprehended a reckless driver who streamed a live broadcast on social media while speeding through the emirate's roads.

The footage, shared on social media platform X on Friday (January 16), showed the driver recording from behind the wheel while weaving between lanes and overtaking other vehicles at high speed.

The clip from Abu Dhabi road cameras confirmed the motorist's reckless driving, capturing the speeding black car. The authority emphasised that such actions pose a serious risk to the driver and other road users.

The Traffic Directorate and Security Patrols described the behaviour as a serious violation of traffic laws, highlighting the dangers of distracted driving and the misuse of social media behind the wheel.

Abu Dhabi Police reiterated their call for motorists to prioritise safety and adhere strictly to traffic rules, reminding the public that the road is not a place for showing off or interacting with social media.

UAE authorities have repeatedly urged motorists to remain attentive and responsible behind the wheel, warning that reckless driving poses a serious threat to lives and road safety.

In early 2025, Sharjah introduced steep release fees for impounded vehicles. For reckless driving or offences such as riding motorcycles in restricted areas, vehicle owners must pay Dh20,000 to secure the release of an impounded vehicle. In cases of driving without a licence, the release fee rises to Dh30,000.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai have already implemented a Dh50,000 fine for reckless driving. In Ras Al Khaimah, penalties can reach up to Dh20,000, along with a three-month vehicle impoundment. If fines are unpaid and vehicles remain unclaimed after three months, they are auctioned.

The UAE has strict rules and regulations in place to ensure the safety of its residents and tourists. One among those are the hefty fines on overspeeding.

Motorists can be subject to fines up to Dh2,000 with 12 black points for over speeding in Dubai. To know the full list of traffic fines in Dubai, check out our detailed guide.

These stringent measures aim to enhance road safety and deter reckless driving across the UAE.