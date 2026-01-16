Bitcoin Climbs To Two-Month High As ETF Inflows Return

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking): Bitcoin has surged above USD 97,000, reaching a two-month high after a sharp pullback from its all-time high in late 2025, as renewed exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows drive fresh momentum in the market.

According to Sam North, Market Analyst at eToro, the key catalyst behind the move is a clear shift in ETF flows, pointing to institutional investors re-entering the market with growing conviction.

North noted that bitcoin 's recent price action highlights how sensitive the asset remains to ETF demand. A failed breakout above USD 95,000 last week coincided with weaker flows, triggering a pullback before momentum quickly reversed as inflows returned.

The rally has also been amplified by significant liquidations in the derivatives market. Around USD 718 million in short positions were liquidated over the past 24 hours, forcing bearish traders to close positions and accelerating the move higher.

Looking ahead, North said the next phase will depend on the behaviour of long-term holders. In recent months, rallies have repeatedly stalled as investors locked in profits, keeping bitcoin range-bound between USD 85,000 and USD 95,000.

