Oppo Snaps Up New Agency For PR, Influencer And Media Duties

SINGAPORE – Global smart device brand Oppo has appointed Allison Worldwide as its public relations and influencer partner and Assembly as its media partner in Singapore, following a pitch.Working within Stagwell's integrated operating model, the Stagwell agencies will deliver an end-to-end- program combining earned influence with data-driven- media to deliver culturally relevant campaigns with measurable outcomes.Allison Worldwide will lead earned influence – PR strategy, executive positioning, and content development – while Assembly will manage end-to-end media planning and activations across Singapore's priority channels, strategically optimizing investments to support OPPO's commercial objectives- and drive sales conversions.Together, they will operate as one integrated Stagwell team to ensure seamless planning, measurement, and optimization that connects the full funnel from awareness to conversion.

Kelvyn Foo, general manager and regional growth lead, APAC at Allison Worldwide, alongside Sharon Soh, managing director, Southeast Asia at Assembly, will lead the OPPO account.



Assembly will apply its Stage AI Experience Engine and Brand Performance Planning model to optimize media investment and drive conversion across Singapore's priority channels. Allison Worldwide will tap established media and creator relationships and B2C tech storytelling expertise to sustain momentum beyond launch moments.



“The Stagwell team has delivered localized marketing solutions that are highly aligned with OPPO's global marketing strategy. We are inspired by the depth of their local capabilities, from content development and resource integration to public relations and media execution. We look forward to building a strong partnership and co-creating meaningful and impactful marketing campaigns moving forward,” said Dylan Yu, OPPO Singapore's marketing director.



“We're proud to support OPPO's next chapter in Singapore. Our team looks forward to amplifying the brand's bedrock of consumer trust and deepening consumer preference, and further connecting with OPPO's performance-driven audience through culturally relevant, outcome driven- marketing,” said Margaret Key, Stagwell executive director, Asia Pacific.



Key stepped down from her role as CEO for Publicis' MSL Group, Asia Pacific in August last year after almost six years at the firm and joined Allison Worldwide and Stagwell as its chief executive officer and executive director, Asia Pacific respectively. She is based in Singapore, reporting to Allison Worldwide CEO Jonathan Heit, she told PRovoke Media exclusively last year.