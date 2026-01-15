403
Sudan’s armed forces fend off large-scale offensive launched by RSF
(MENAFN) Sudan’s armed forces have successfully fended off a large-scale offensive launched by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), alongside their ally, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement–North (SPLM-N), targeting the town of Al-Kuweik in South Kordofan, according to reports citing military officials.
As stated by these sources, army units engaged the attacking forces early in the day, resulting in casualties and equipment losses on the opposing side and ultimately forcing them to withdraw. The same accounts indicate that government troops captured several armored and combat vehicles during the confrontations.
There was no immediate response or statement from either the RSF or SPLM-N regarding the incident.
Footage later shared on social media by members of the armed forces showed scenes of celebration following the successful defense of the town.
Over recent weeks, Sudan’s three Kordofan states—North, West, and South—have experienced heightened fighting between the army and the RSF, leading to the displacement of tens of thousands of civilians.
Across Sudan’s 18 states, the RSF currently controls all five states in the western Darfur region, with the exception of some northern areas of North Darfur that remain under army authority. Meanwhile, the military maintains control over most of the other 13 states spanning the south, north, east, and central regions, including the capital, Khartoum.
The war between the Sudanese army and the RSF, which erupted in April 2023, has resulted in the deaths of thousands and forced millions of people to flee their homes.
