New Market Intelligence Report Reveals Growth Trajectory Of North America Plastic Recycling Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The North America plastic recycling market is poised for growth due to increasing environmental concerns, state tax incentives, and energy savings over virgin plastic production. Rising demand across multiple industries and COVID-19-related recycling efforts present significant opportunities, supported by governmental measures and technological investments.

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Plastic Recycling Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Distribution Channel, Regional Demand, 2015-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This latest 2026 report presents an in‐depth view of market size, competitive positioning, and future trends, empowering executives, strategists, and investment professionals to make informed decisions with confidence. With sustainability and regulatory pressures driving growth in plastics recycling demand, this report is an indispensable tool for organizations aiming to optimize operations, anticipate shifts, and capture emerging opportunities.

Understand current market size and forecast growth to 2030 with actionable quantitative analysis.

Evaluate competitive landscape and key market drivers influencing recycling trends across North America.

Gain visibility into segmentation by type, source, and end use for strategic product and investment planning.

Leverage historical data and forward‐looking forecasts to benchmark performance and set goals. Access a structured overview of market dynamics including regulatory and sustainability considerations.

Installed Capacity By Company: Current capacity within the region, broken down by leading companies.

Installed Capacity By Location: Detailed location-based capacity information.

Production By Company: Production figures for various companies.

Operating Efficiency By Company: Efficiency metrics for plant operations across different companies.

Demand By End Use: Analysis of demand across different end-user industries.

Demand By Sales Channel: Breakdown of sales across various channels.

Demand By Country: Insights into plastic recycling demand in Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

Country Wise Exports & Imports: Detailed trade analysis highlighting import and export figures.

Demand & Supply Gap: Overview of the demand-supply dynamics at the country level.

Market Share of Leading Players: Detailed revenue analysis of major players. News & Deals: Comprehensive coverage of the market's historical and current developments.

To collate data on the North America Plastic Recycling market, analysts conduct thorough primary and secondary research, engaging with manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, wholesalers, and customers to ensure the integrity of the collected data.

