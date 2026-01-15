403
Kuwait Weather To Turn Cold With Frost Expected On Weekend
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Meteorological Department has forecast cool daytime conditions and very cold weather at night through the weekend, with a chance of frost forming over agricultural and desert areas.
Acting Director of the department, Dhirar Al-Ali said Thursday the country is being affected by a cold European high-pressure weather, causing a noticeable drop in temperatures accompanied by northwesterly winds that may become active over coastal areas.
He added that scattered rain is possible during the day, with fog expected to form at night until Sunday. Temperatures are expected to range between 13-19 Celsius during the day and drop to as low as 2-4 Celsius at night. (end)
