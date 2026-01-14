Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Awards Title Of Hero Of Ukraine To Four Servicemen

2026-01-14 07:06:20
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the decrees to this effect, dated January 14, 2026, have been published on the website of the head of state.

The documents state that the title was conferred for personal courage and heroism demonstrated in defending Ukraine's state sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for dedicated service to the Ukrainian people.

Read also: Zelensky awards Hero of Ukraine title to six more defenders, five posthumously

By Decree No. 50/2026, the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Gold Star was awarded to soldier Oleksandr Maretskyi; by Decree No. 51/2026 – to soldier Serhii Kotenko; by Decree No. 52/2026 – to junior sergeant Artem Rezonov; and by Decree No. 53/2026 – to senior lieutenant Oleksandr Khyzhniak.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

UkrinForm

