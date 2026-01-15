403
AI Becomes Pivotal For Achieving Global Sustainability Amid Growing Demand
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Humoud Al-Shayji
ABU DHABI, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- Dr. Ibraheem Al-Mansouri, Director of Engineering at Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), affirmed that artificial intelligence (AI) has become pivotal for achieving global sustainability, given the challenges associated with the growing demand for energy and the profound transformations occurring in the global electricity sector.
Speaking to KUNA on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2026, Al-Mansouri explained that employing AI is no longer an additional technological option but a strategic necessity to ensure efficient resource use, reduce environmental impact, and support sustainable growth.
He noted that even before the widespread adoption of AI, global projections indicated that electricity demand would rise from approximately 9,000 terawatts to over 15,000 terawatts by 2035.
Al-Mansouri further explained that AI is now viewed as a transformative opportunity in the energy sector, offering improvements in production efficiency, faster decision-making, reduced waste, and practical solutions to complex problems facing various sectors.
He added that Masdar views AI from two complementary perspectives, the first relates to managing the rapidly growing demand for electricity by providing clean energy solutions characterized by sustainability, reliability, and economic efficiency, and the second focuses on integrating AI solutions into renewable energy projects to enhance plant performance, improve productivity, and reduce operating costs through intelligent process optimization and predictive maintenance.
Al-Mansouri noted that the company announced during ADSW 2025, a new project that aims to generate electricity from renewable sources 24 hours a day, which began implementation several months ago.
The project relies on 5.2 gigawatts of solar energy, supported by approximately 19 gigawatts of battery storage capacity, enabling stable energy production year-round for an operational period of up to 30 years, it will contribute to reducing approximately 5.7 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually and provide electricity to nearly 500,000 homes.
He concluded by saying that AI will play a pivotal role in the future of renewable energy by supporting smart grid planning, scenario analysis, and strategic decision-making that contributes to achieving a balance between economic growth and environmental protection. (end)
