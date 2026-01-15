403
Syrian leader says YPG/SDF violated Aleppo deal
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa stated that the YPG/SDF did not honor the April 1, 2025, agreement regarding the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood of Aleppo.
According to reports, the agreement had called for the withdrawal of SDF-affiliated fighters from Sheikh Maqsoud, leaving only a limited number of Interior Ministry security personnel and local residents to maintain security and public services, given the area’s unique social composition. At the time, the SDF claimed the withdrawal had been completed.
However, al-Sharaa noted that clashes resumed approximately two months later, with shelling affecting nearby residential areas, including Sheikh Maqsoud, Ashrafieh, and Bani Zaid, which are home to Arabs, Kurds, and Christians. He said the attacks targeted markets and civilian districts, directly undermining security across Aleppo.
The president added that the ongoing violence has hindered efforts to position Aleppo as an economic hub, citing its industrial and agricultural significance and its role as a major trade corridor. He stressed that global investment cannot be attracted while shells continue to fall on residential neighborhoods and emphasized that ensuring Aleppo’s stability is a national priority.
Al-Sharaa recalled that in March 2025, the Syrian presidency announced an agreement for the integration of the SDF into state institutions, reaffirming Syria’s territorial unity and rejecting attempts at division. In April 2025, a separate agreement for the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods was signed, stipulating that both areas remain part of Aleppo city while respecting local particularities.
The agreement included measures prohibiting armed demonstrations, limiting weapons to internal security forces, and requiring the SDF to withdraw to areas east of the Euphrates River in northeastern Syria.
