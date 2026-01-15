Smart Door Lock Market Set To Reach USD 14.90 Billion By 2033, Driven By Smart Home Adoption And Rising Security Demand Research By SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The smart door lock market is expanding as consumers adopt connected home security solutions, with the U.S. segment growing from USD 0.96 billion in 2025E to USD 4.25 billion by 2033, supported by advances in biometric and IoT-enabled authentication technologies.

Austin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Smart Door Lock Market size is valued at USD 3.28 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 14.90 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 20.88% over the forecast period.

The market for smart door locks is expanding quickly as a result of growing IoT-enabled device usage, growing consumer attention to home security, and growing acceptance of smart home ecosystems. Remote access, monitoring, and control are made possible by the growing use of smartphones and linked platforms.









The U.S. smart door lock market size is valued at USD 0.96 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 4.25 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 20.54% from 2026-2033.

Strong smart home adoption, growing worries about home and business security, and extensive smartphone use are the main factors propelling the U.S. smart door lock market. The market is expanding because to growing integration with voice assistants, home automation platforms, and rising demand from the hotel and rental property industries.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Lock Type

Deadbolt led with 34.6% share due to their strong security perception, mechanical reliability, and widespread acceptance across residential and commercial buildings. Retrofit Locks is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 24.8% as consumers increasingly seek smart security upgrades without replacing existing door hardware.

By Access Mechanism

Keypad led with 31.9% share due to their simplicity, affordability, and ease of use across diverse user groups. Biometric is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 26.4% driven by rising demand for enhanced security, personalization, and frictionless user experience.

By Connecting Technology

Wi-Fi led with 42.3% share due to its wide availability, high data capacity, and seamless integration with smartphones and cloud platforms. The other technologies are the fastest-growing with CAGR of 28.1% as the industry moves toward interoperable, low-latency, and energy-efficient smart home networks.

By End-User

Residential led with 56.8% share due to rapid smart home adoption, rising security concerns, and increasing disposable income among homeowners. Hospitality is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 23.9% as hotels, resorts, and short-term rental operators increasingly adopt smart locks to improve guest experience and operational efficiency.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the smart door lock market with a 36.00% share in 2025 due to high adoption of smart home technologies, strong consumer awareness, and the presence of leading smart lock manufacturers. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 22.07% from 2026–2033, driven by rapid urbanization, expanding middle-class population, and rising adoption of smart homes.

Rising Adoption of Smart Home Ecosystems and Increasing Consumer Focus on Convenience and Security to Augment Growth Globally

Smart door locks and other connected security solutions are in high demand due to the increasing adoption of smart home technologies. Along with increased security, consumers are giving priority to convenience features, such as keyless entry, remote access, and real-time monitoring. Adoption is further reinforced by integration with virtual assistants, home automation systems, and smartphones. The market is expanding faster because to rising home safety concerns, rising disposable incomes, and technological developments in IoT connectivity.

Key Players:



ASSA ABLOY AB

Allegion plc

dormakaba Group

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Samsung SDS

Xiaomi Corporation

Vivint Smart Home Inc.

Kwikset Corporation

Yale (ASSA ABLOY)

Schlage (Allegion)

August Home Inc.

Ultraloq (U-tec)

Level Home Inc.

Salto Systems S.L.

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Bosch Smart Home Onity Inc.

Recent Developments:

May 2024, ASSA ABLOY launched the ENTR Pro, a next-generation smart residential lock featuring seamless integration with Apple Wallet (via NFC) and Matter-over-Thread for cross-platform smart home compatibility.

January 2025, Allegion introduced an enhanced Schlage Sense WiFi Smart Lock with on-device AI to detect and alert users to suspicious access patterns.

