403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
British embassy in Tehran temporarily shuts amid tensions
(MENAFN) The UK government has temporarily closed its embassy in Tehran in response to escalating tensions in the region, announcing that operations will now continue remotely. The Foreign Office also updated its travel advice to reflect the consular changes.
The move comes amid heightened US rhetoric toward Iran, following widespread anti-government protests fueled by worsening economic conditions. On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump warned that Washington would take “very strong action” if Iranian authorities carried out executions of protesters.
Iranian officials have accused the US and Israel of supporting “riots” and “terrorism” linked to the protests. Official casualty and detention figures have not been released, but the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) estimates that at least 2,500 people—including protesters and security personnel—have been killed, with more than 1,100 injured.
The move comes amid heightened US rhetoric toward Iran, following widespread anti-government protests fueled by worsening economic conditions. On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump warned that Washington would take “very strong action” if Iranian authorities carried out executions of protesters.
Iranian officials have accused the US and Israel of supporting “riots” and “terrorism” linked to the protests. Official casualty and detention figures have not been released, but the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) estimates that at least 2,500 people—including protesters and security personnel—have been killed, with more than 1,100 injured.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment