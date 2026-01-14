President Urges National Unity And Collective Reconstruction On Thai Pongal

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in his Thai Pongal message, highlighted the festival's spiritual, cultural, and environmental significance, describing it as a celebration of gratitude, renewal, and collective hope for the future.

“Thai Pongal, observed with devotion by Hindu communities worldwide, is an occasion to give thanks to the Sun God, to cattle such as cows and bulls that support a successful harvest, and to nature itself,” the President said.“Symbolising prosperity and gratitude, the festival is not merely a celebration of a bountiful harvest, but also an invitation to embark on a new journey towards the future with courage and confidence.”

Reflecting on the nation's current challenges, President Dissanayake referred to the aftermath of Sri Lanka's most severe recent natural disaster. He noted that the country is undertaking its largest-ever reconstruction effort, driven by collective effort and determination, and urged all citizens to contribute to this national endeavour.

“At a time when the need to reconnect with nature is felt more keenly than ever, Thai Pongal reminds us of our deep bond with the environment and its significance for both individual lives and society as a whole,” he added.

Expressing optimism, the President reaffirmed the belief that“there is light after every darkness.” He called on Sri Lankans to move forward with unity and resolve to overcome challenges and build“A Thriving Nation – A Beautiful Life.”

He concluded by extending heartfelt wishes for a joyous and prosperous Thai Pongal to Sri Lankan Tamils and Tamil communities around the world.