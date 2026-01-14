9Jadirectory Launches As A Nigeria Business Directory Built For Fast Discovery And Better Online Visibility
Abuja, Nigeria - January 14, 2026 - 9jaDirectory, a Nigeria-focused business directory owned by A.I Robotics Logistics Ltd, has officially launched to help customers find trusted businesses faster and help business owners improve visibility online through clean, structured listings.
Across Nigeria, people search daily for services like real estate, repairs, logistics, hospitality, healthcare, and professional services. Many businesses still struggle to show up clearly online or present consistent business information to customers. 9jaDirectory solves this by organizing listings into practical categories and location pages that match how Nigerians search.
The platform is built to be simple for users and useful for business owners. Each listing highlights the details customers want upfront, including business name, category, phone number, address, service area, and business hours.
What 9jaDirectory offers
A growing business directory in Nigeria with categories people actually search for
Location-based browsing so users can find services by city and area
Business profiles that show clear contact and service details
A layout built for quick browsing on mobile and desktop
Why it matters
When customers search for a service, they choose businesses they can reach fast and trust quickly. A structured listing helps a business look credible and get discovered for relevant searches, especially for people looking for a free business listing in Nigeria that still looks professional.
Businesses across Nigeria can submit their profiles and start building stronger online presence through the directory.
Website: 9jadirectory
About 9jaDirectory
9jaDirectory is a Nigeria directory website owned by A.I Robotics Logistics Ltd. It helps customers find trusted local businesses quickly and helps business owners improve discoverability through structured listings and location-based pages.
