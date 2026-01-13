Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Witkoff Secretly Meets With Iran's Exiled Crown Prince Axios

Witkoff Secretly Meets With Iran's Exiled Crown Prince Axios


2026-01-13 09:04:08
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Axios stated this in an article, citing a senior U.S. official.

It is noted that this was the first high-level meeting between the Iranian opposition and the administration of President Donald Trump since the protests began.

Pahlavi positions himself as a "transitional" leader in the event of the regime's collapse.

The son of the shah who was overthrown during the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Pahlavi leads one of the opposition groups while living in the United States.

Read also: Turkish expert: Foreign intervention in Iran could plunge region into chaos

On Tuesday morning, the White House national security team held a meeting to discuss possible response options regarding developments in Iran. However, no clear position on the issue has yet been formed.

In closed-door meetings in recent days, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the administration is considering options to support protesters without military action.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Reza Pahlavi, the informal leader of Iran's protests, announced the start of a new phase of a national uprising and called on protesters to seize regime government institutions.

Photo: AA

MENAFN13012026000193011044ID1110595186



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search