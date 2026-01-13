Witkoff Secretly Meets With Iran's Exiled Crown Prince Axios

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Axios stated this in an article, citing a senior U.S. official.

It is noted that this was the first high-level meeting between the Iranian opposition and the administration of President Donald Trump since the protests began.

Pahlavi positions himself as a "transitional" leader in the event of the regime's collapse.

The son of the shah who was overthrown during the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Pahlavi leads one of the opposition groups while living in the United States.

On Tuesday morning, the White House national security team held a meeting to discuss possible response options regarding developments in Iran. However, no clear position on the issue has yet been formed.

In closed-door meetings in recent days, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the administration is considering options to support protesters without military action.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Reza Pahlavi, the informal leader of Iran's protests, announced the start of a new phase of a national uprising and called on protesters to seize regime government institutions.

Photo: AA