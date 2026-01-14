Policy, Markets And AI Required To Unlock Solutions To Global Challenges

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) convened leaders from government, business, and philanthropy to examine how impact can be delivered at speed and scale through more coordinated, purpose-driven approaches, as global efforts to address sustainability and development challenges continue to face a significant implementation gap.

As part of the ADSW programme, Badr Jafar, UAE Special Envoy for Business and Philanthropy, joined actor, filmmaker, environmental activist, and UN Goodwill Ambassador Adrian Grenier for an opening plenary discussion titled The Power of Purpose: Mobilizing Capital, Voice, and Vision. The session explored how different forms of capital, leadership, and advocacy can converge around shared outcomes to accelerate progress across sustainability, climate, and development priorities.

During the discussion, Jafar emphasised that while capital is available globally, impact is often constrained by fragmentation, misaligned incentives, and slow coordination. He noted that philanthropic capital, when deployed strategically, plays a distinct and catalytic role by absorbing early risk, enabling experimentation, and helping to unlock broader public and private participation.

Jafar said:“The UAE is all-in on delivery. Our whole-of-society approach, where policy provides direction, markets and businesses bring capability and scale, mission-oriented capital de-risks innovation, and communities sustain outcomes, is designed to align partners around shared goals and accelerate impact. With our regulatory agility, AI leadership, and culture of public–private partnership, the UAE offers a practical platform to prototype, adapt, and scale solutions that work – here and globally.”

According to the United Nations, the annual financing gap to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals now exceeds US$4 trillion, underscoring the need for models that move beyond commitments toward delivery.

The discussion highlighted that such alignment is essential to moving from isolated initiatives toward systems-level impact and examined how returns on investment should be assessed when financing sustainability and development outcomes. Rather than focusing solely on short-term financial returns, speakers emphasised the importance of long-term value creation that combines financial sustainability with measurable social and environmental impact.

Both speakers underscored that such models are not intended as universal solutions, but as examples of how trust, participation, and stewardship can accelerate impact. They emphasised that scale does not require uniformity, but adaptability to local contexts within a shared framework of outcomes.

Jafar noted that, as a global leader in artificial intelligence and a rising hub for strategic philanthropy, the UAE is increasingly positioned as a platform for collaboration on inclusive, scalable solutions. He emphasised the importance of aligning innovation, capital, and governance to ensure that technologies such as AI are deployed responsibly and in ways that serve societal needs.

Global economic assessments indicate that the effective application of AI across economies and public services could unlock trillions of dollars in economic value over the coming decade, particularly when applied to forecasting, targeting, and decision-making.

Throughout the session, speakers returned to the importance of collaboration as a prerequisite for speed and scale. Jafar added:“Speed doesn't come from shortcuts; it comes from alignment. When government, business, investors, and communities fix on clear, measurable outcomes, capital moves faster and impact scales.”

The session concluded with a reflection on the principles required to accelerate delivery, with alignment, trust, and long-term commitment highlighted as critical enablers.

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is a global platform that convenes leaders from across sectors to advance sustainable development through dialogue, partnership, and innovation.