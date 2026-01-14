How To Avoid Stomach Trouble When You Travel: Some Tips

We've all encountered that traveler with an iron stomach - the one who never gets queasy, much less sick, even after slurping down lukewarm oysters at a street stall, or who can effortlessly endure rough seas and twisty roads.

But for the rest of us, gut problems can complicate, even ruin, an otherwise enjoyable trip. Fortunately, a little research, planning and preparation before travel can significantly reduce your risk of gastrointestinal distress. Here are some tips.

Know your gut

If you're prone to digestive issues or have a chronic condition like Crohn's disease or irritable bowel syndrome,“it's important to know what your symptoms are at baseline so you can anticipate things when traveling,” said Andrew Moore, a gastroenterologist with Endeavor Health, a nonprofit health care network in Chicago.

The changes in routines and unusual foods that come with travel can disrupt our gastrointestinal rhythms, he said. So it's prudent to pack prescription or over-the-counter medicine for nausea, heartburn, diarrhea, constipation or other potential problems. For easy packing, Pepto-Bismol, Imodium, Maalox and other popular remedies come in tablet form.

If you're going to destinations with a high risk of diseases like cholera (South America and sub-Saharan Africa) or typhoid fever (parts of Asia, Africa and Latin America), consult your doctor about vaccinations a couple of months before travel, Moore said.

“Research where you're going and know what food options are going to be available,” he added, especially if you have allergies or sensitivities. If you have a delicate stomach or special dietary restrictions, such as gluten intolerance, bring shelf-stable, high-fiber snacks.

Filter, boil, cook or peel it

Major cities in developed countries generally have safe tap water. But when visiting risky areas, a water filter bottle may be a good option, said Paul Connolly, the former managing director of Water-to-Go, which makes several models. Such bottles filter contaminants, including microbes like norovirus, E. coli and campylobacter, usually by filling one section with untreated water and then pressing, pumping or sucking it through an internal filter into another section. Bonus: These bottles may improve the taste of the water.

Boiling water kills microbes, which is why tea and coffee are relatively safer beverages. But boiling is rarely practical for everyday travelers, Connolly said, so stick to factory-sealed bottled water or other packaged drinks, and avoid ice - freezing doesn't kill most microbes. Diligently wash your hands with soap when possible. Hand sanitizer doesn't always kill nasty bugs like norovirus and cryptosporidium.

In general,“Boil it, cook it, peel it or forget it,” said Sandra Eskin, CEO of the nonprofit Stop Foodborne Illness. That means you should think twice about salads and raw seafood.

When it comes to street food, watch for signs of poor sanitation.“You don't want anything that's been sitting out for hours,” Eskin said. Connolly prefers watching vendors cook his food to order. Consider taking a reputable street food tour or waiting until the end of your trip to branch out, so your vacation isn't ruined by foodborne pathogens.

Learn the danger signs

If, despite all your precautions, you still fall ill, don't despair. For healthy adults, most cases of travelers' diarrhea - the most common ailment from bad water, poor hygiene or questionable food - resolve on their own in a day or two, as do mild cases of food poisoning, Moore said.

An antidiarrheal may help, and it's important to stay hydrated. Good options include sports drinks and rehydration products like Pedialyte or Liquid I.V. If severe symptoms continue for three days, or you develop a persistent high fever, or bloody stools or vomit,“you should really seek medical attention,” Moore said.

Keep your eyes on the horizon

Sometimes travel itself can make you queasy. Up to one-third of people are highly susceptible to motion sickness, according to the National Institutes of Health, likely because of genetic factors. To avoid it, stick to your routines, stay hydrated, and avoid risky foods and beverages, said Sara West, 87, a retired chief flight attendant from Miami who began her career with Pan Am in 1959.

“Grabbing a greasy cheeseburger and a soda before getting on the plane is not the best plan,” she said. Travelers prone to motion sickness should avoid alcohol and carbonated beverages as the bubbles can cause gastrointestinal bloating and discomfort.

Dr. Kreena Shah, a physician at the Inspira Health medical group in New Jersey, echoed West's advice about avoiding greasy or spicy foods and recommended medicines like dimenhydrinate (Dramamine) and meclizine (Bonine), which are often available at airport shops. While a scopolamine transdermal patch, lasts longer, it requires a prescription. Though some travelers swear by acupressure wristbands, evidence is mixed on their effectiveness.

If you feel nauseated, try to focus on the horizon. West advised against reading or looking at screens, and Shah said to try slow, deep breathing, getting fresh air if possible.

If you're flying,“ask the flight attendant for help,” West said. They typically can't dispense medicine, but can provide comfort measures such as a cold compress to the back of the neck and a few sips of ginger ale. Recent research suggests that ginger, including supplements in capsule form, can help with nausea.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.