Russian Aviation Hits Tavriiske In Zaporizhzhia Region With Guided Aerial Bombs, Several People Wounded
As a result of the enemy attack, a private house and a shop were destroyed. A fire broke out at the site of one of the strikes. The blast wave and debris caused damage to nearby houses and buildings.
The victims are an 84-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man. They are receiving the necessary assistance.Read also: Russians try to advance to Stepnohirsk along former Kakhovka Reservoir shore - Voloshyn
As reported by Ukrinform, on Wednesday afternoon, Russian invaders fired artillery at Orikhi in the Zaporizhzhia region. A woman was wounded as a result of the enemy shelling.
