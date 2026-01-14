Russian Aviation Hits Tavriiske In Zaporizhzhia Region With Guided Aerial Bombs, Several People Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

As a result of the enemy attack, a private house and a shop were destroyed. A fire broke out at the site of one of the strikes. The blast wave and debris caused damage to nearby houses and buildings.

The victims are an 84-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man. They are receiving the necessary assistance.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Wednesday afternoon, Russian invaders fired artillery at Orikhi in the Zaporizhzhia region. A woman was wounded as a result of the enemy shelling.

Photo: unsplash