India Asks All Indian Nationals To Leave Iran

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)India on Tuesday issued a fresh advisory urging all Indian nationals currently in Iran to leave the country at the earliest, citing the“evolving situation” amid escalating tensions and unrest.

In the advisory dated January 14, 2026, Indian embassy here advised Indian citizens - including students, pilgrims, businesspersons and tourists - to depart Iran using available means of transport, including commercial flights. The directive follows an earlier advisory issued by the Government of India on January 5, 2025.

According to estimates, a little over 10,000 Indians, including students, are currently living in Iran.

“All Indian nationals who are currently in Iran are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport,” the advisory said, underscoring growing concerns over safety as regional tensions intensify.

The embassy reiterated that Indian citizens and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) remaining in Iran should exercise extreme caution, avoid areas witnessing protests or demonstrations, and stay in regular contact with the Indian mission. Nationals were also asked to closely monitor local media for updates on the situation.

India's advisory came amid rising tensions in Iran and the region after US President Donald Trump hinted at launching a military action if Tehran continues its crackdown on the rioters.