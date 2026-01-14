Paripoorna Mediclaim Ayush Bima: Finance Ministry Launches Health Insurance Plan For CGHS Beneficiaries - Details

MENAFN - Live Mint) New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) The finance ministry on Wednesday launched the Paripoorna Mediclaim Ayush Bima for beneficiaries of the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS).

This optional health insurance plan will be available as a retail product for all CGHS beneficiaries, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The policy provides indemnity-based in-patient hospitalisation coverage within India, with sum insured options of ₹10 lakh or ₹20 lakh.

"Designed to complement existing benefits, the enhanced policy will provide a seamless experience, with greater flexibility and expanded access to quality healthcare services across India, thus leading to additional financial security with ease and confidence for all CGHS beneficiaries," the statement said.

The product will have a co-payment component allowing beneficiaries to choose between 70:30 or 50:50 co-sharing between the insurance company and the subscribers, the finance ministry said, adding that as compared to a regular policy, it will be available at a discount of 28 per cent and 42 per cent for 70:30 and 50:50 premium co-sharing, respectively.

To be provided by state-run New India Assurance, the other features include that the room rent is capped at 1 per cent and 2 per cent of the sum insured per day for a normal room and ICU, respectively.

A cumulative bonus of 10 per cent for every claim-free year, up to a maximum of 100 per cent of the sum insured, and pre-hospitalisation coverage for 30 days and post-hospitalisation coverage for 60 days are available, the statement noted.

The Department of Financial Services also launched a Composite Salary Account Package for central government employees in association with public sector banks, or PSBs. The unified salary account framework provides a one-stop financial solution with integrated banking and insurance benefits for central government employees, it noted in a statement.

This initiative ensures that Central Government employees, who form the backbone of public administration, gain access to modern banking services and comprehensive financial protection through a single-window solution, it added.