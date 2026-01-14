BMC Elections 2026: Voting Timings, How To Check Polling Booths, Documents To Carry - All Faqs Answered
In Mumbai, the battle for control of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has a three-cornered contest involving the Thackeray cousins-Raj and Uddhav-aligned with Sharad Pawar's NCP, the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance and the Congress–Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).
It is important for voters to be aware of their designated polling stations and the documents required before stepping out to cast their vote.Also Read | BMC election 2026: Are schools, offices and banks closed tomorrow? BMC voting timings
Polling stations across all 227 wards of Greater Mumbai will operate from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm. To boost voter participation, authorities have declared a public holiday in municipal areas.Also Read | Why BMC elections were not held after 2017 – explained How to verify your name in the electoral list
- Visit the National Voter's Service Portal (NVSP) at nvsp Go to the 'Search in Electoral Roll' section Look up your details by entering personal information or your EPIC (Elector Photo Identity Card) number Once submitted, the portal will display your voter registration status
How to find your polling station via the ECI portal
Once your name is confirmed in the electoral roll, you can locate your polling station as follows: Visit the electoral search page at gov Enter your EPIC number and select your state
Complete the captcha verification and click on 'Search'
The system will display your polling station's name and addressVoter helpline app
Voters can also verify their details through the Election Commission's Voter Helpline App, which can be downloaded from gov/voter-helpline-app/.Also Read | Ajit Pawar, uncle Sharad Pawar release joint manifesto for Pune civic polls Documents to carry on voting day
Voters are required to carry a valid photo identity proof while casting their ballot. Acceptable documents include the Aadhaar card, passport, PAN card, and other government-issued photo IDs.
The Maharashtra government has declared January 15 a public holiday in areas covered by the 29 poll-bound municipal corporations. Employers have been directed to allow their employees two to three hours to vote, and schools in all cities are to remain shut.
