Mamawi Atosketan Native School Wins The 2026 Zayed Sustainability Prize In The Global High Schools The Americas Catego...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) Mamawi Atosketan Native School, located in Canada, has been named the winner of the 2026 Zayed Sustainability Prize in the Global High Schools – The Americas category. The school was recognised for its student-led modular hydroponic farm project, which addresses food insecurity in Indigenous communities while revitalising traditional knowledge and promoting sustainability education.

The project involves the implementation of a climate-controlled hydroponic farm in remote and food-insecure communities – capable of producing over 2,600 pounds of fresh vegetables annually using 70% less water than conventional farming methods. Designed to operate year-round despite Alberta's harsh winters, the farm will be part of the school's curriculum, blending Indigenous values with sustainability science to teach students STEM skills, leadership, and agriculture.

Led by students with guidance from Elders and teachers, the farm will serve as a space for learning, healing, and community building. Youth will manage all aspects of the operation, from crop production and environmental monitoring to food distribution. Surplus produce may be shared with local food banks or used to support nutrition programmes. The project aims to restore food sovereignty, reconnect youth with land-based knowledge, and inspire replication across other Indigenous schools facing similar challenges.

Dr. Lamya Fawwaz, Executive Director of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, praised the school's achievement:“The Zayed Sustainability Prize empowers young people to connect innovation with purpose. Mamawi Atosketan Native School's hydroponic farm combines modern technology with traditional knowledge to strengthen food security and community wellbeing. It reflects how youth-led solutions can honour heritage while advancing sustainability for generations to come.”

Michael Willing, Principal of Mamawi Atosketan Native School, expressed his gratitude:“Winning the Zayed Sustainability Prize is a profound honour for our school and community. It affirms the strength and creativity of our students, the wisdom of our Elders, and the commitment of our educators. This recognition inspires us to continue building a future where Indigenous youth lead with knowledge, compassion, and purpose.”

The US $150,000 award will enable the school to expand its hydroponic farm, support curriculum development, and host community outreach programmes. By year two, the project will be fully integrated into coursework, with students mentoring younger peers and leading workshops. The programme is expected to become self-sustaining, serving as a regional model for other Indigenous schools.

The Zayed Sustainability Prize honours organisations and high schools driving impactful and innovative solutions across the categories of Health, Food, Energy, Water, Climate Action, and Global High Schools. Since its inception, the Prize has positively impacted the lives of over 400 million people worldwide, carrying forward the visionary legacy of the UAE's founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Since 2013, the Prize has awarded 68 high schools under its Global High Schools category from countries in the following regions: The Americas, Sub-Saharan Africa, Middle East & North Africa, Europe & Central Asia, South Asia, and East Asia & Pacific. To date, the Prize's Global High Schools winners have impacted the lives of over 56,599 students and 480,660 people in their wider communities.

Permalink