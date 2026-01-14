Egyptian Startups Secure $614M In 2025 As Government Prepares New Incentive Package

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian startups attracted $614m in funding in 2025, a 51% increase from the previous year, as the government prepares to launch a comprehensive package of initiatives, including a“Startup Charter” and unified investment incentives.

The funding figures, cited from Africa: The Big Deal data during the sixth meeting of the Ministerial Group for Entrepreneurship, include equity investments and debt financing. Separate data from Magnitt for 2025 indicated that Egyptian startups secured approximately USD 304 million through 69 venture capital deals. The report also noted 12 merger and acquisition (M&A) deals, the highest number of exits recorded across Africa during the period.

Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, chaired the meeting to review government policies and a proposal to establish a new institutional entity to support the entrepreneurship ecosystem. The measures follow directives from Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly to enhance investment and innovation.

The Ministerial Group reviewed several tools ready for launch, including a unified definition for startups and a startup classification certificate intended to regulate access to government facilitation measures.

The proposed Startup Charter serves as an executive roadmap featuring more than 80 government actions designed to coordinate efforts and provide policy clarity for investors. Additionally, a Unified Government Guide for Startup Services and Licensing has been developed to facilitate access to more than 170 services provided by 35 government entities.

The government also plans to launch a Startup Ecosystem Observatory to analyse data and measure policy impact, alongside a Scale-Ups Support Program aimed at preparing high-growth companies for international markets and future listings.

“The government is moving forward with the launch of the first package of initiatives and policies supporting startups, within a comprehensive vision to transform Egypt into a regional hub for entrepreneurship and innovation,” Al-Mashat said.

The meeting was attended by the ministers of youth and sports, higher education and scientific research, supply and internal trade, and labour. Hassan El-Khatib, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, participated via videoconference. Representatives from the Central Bank of Egypt, the Financial Regulatory Authority, and the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency were also present.

Discussions addressed streamlining government procedures related to taxation, social insurance, and labour offices. Officials also reviewed plans to expand business incubators and accelerators, protect intellectual property, and increase startup participation in government projects.

The growth in M&A activity reflects increasing interest from local, regional, and international strategic investors, according to the data presented. The ministerial group stated its objective is to support a knowledge-based economy and create job opportunities by linking the entrepreneurship ecosystem with scientific research and industry needs.