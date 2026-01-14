EIB Commits $80M To RMBV North Africa Fund III, Catalysing Over $300M In Investments

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The European Investment Bank (EIB), through its development arm EIB Global, has committed $80m to the RMBV North Africa Fund III to accelerate private sector development and sustainability in Egypt, as part of a broader regional investment strategy covering North Africa.

The signing took place at an event in Cairo attended by Egypt's Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat, EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti, and RMBV Managing Partner Ahmed Badreldin.

The fund aims to provide capital alongside managerial expertise to local enterprises operating in high-impact sectors, including consumer goods and services, healthcare, and education. It is expected to unlock new growth opportunities in Egypt, support regional expansion, and foster closer economic integration between Europe and Egypt.

RMBV North Africa Fund III is managed by RMBV, a regional investment firm with a strong track record in delivering sustainable growth. By supporting the expansion of local private sector companies, the fund seeks to promote innovation and competitiveness while strengthening trade and investment ties between European industries and Egypt.

Beyond capital mobilisation, the fund aligns with EIB Global's mission to work closely with local investment firms capable of playing a catalytic role in domestic capital markets, while enhancing corporate governance, digitalisation and environmental standards.

“Given Egypt's strategic importance in areas such as energy cooperation, migration and shared economic interests, it is a key counterpart for the European Union and central to EIB Global's strategy,” said EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti.“In this context, private equity funds play a crucial role in supporting the private sector and fostering a win-win approach between the European Union and Egyptian private sector partners.”

Minister Al-Mashat said the agreement marks an important chapter in the strategic partnership between Egypt and the EIB, reflecting confidence in the Egyptian economy and reinforcing the state's direction towards maximising the role of the private sector as a key development partner. She noted that cooperation between the EIB and RMBV North Africa Fund III supports regional investments and enhances shared growth and economic integration between Egypt and Europe.

For his part, Ahmed Badreldin said RMBV aims, through its portfolio, to foster a virtuous cycle of growth by strengthening local value chains while deepening commercial and industrial partnerships with European suppliers, technology providers and service companies.

The initiative complements the European Union's Global Gateway and Team Europe efforts to deepen cooperation through sustainable investment, innovation and inclusive growth. It supports private sector expansion in areas that enhance economic resilience, create quality jobs and contribute to the EU's broader neighbourhood strategy for regional stability.

In line with EIB Global's inclusive investment approach, the RMBV North Africa Fund III will ensure that at least 30% of its portfolio directly contributes to advancing gender equality. This includes supporting women-led enterprises, promoting gender-responsive business practices and fostering inclusive employment opportunities across its target sectors, with the aim of driving equitable growth across Egypt and North Africa.