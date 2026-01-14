Egypt Ready To Receive Mining Investments: Petroleum Minister

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Karim Badawi, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, affirmed that recent developments send a clear message that Egypt is ready to receive mining investments and is building a mining sector capable of competing globally, providing investors with the confidence to inject capital and implement large-scale, long-term projects.

Badawi said Egypt is currently mapping unexploited areas within the Arabian–Nubian Shield and other mineral-rich regions, while actively promoting investment opportunities across a wide range of minerals.

The remarks were made during the minister's participation as a keynote speaker at the International Mining Conference in Riyadh, where he took part in a panel discussion on the role of technology in maximising the utilisation of mineral resources.

During the session, Badawi stressed the importance of prioritising modern technologies and policies that enable the optimal use of available resources. He noted that, as part of efforts to increase the mining sector's contribution to national output, Egypt has recently implemented comprehensive reforms.







These reforms include updating the contractual framework and digitising licensing and approval procedures, ensuring that investors now operate within a clear and transparent system spanning the entire value chain, from exploration to production.

Badawi added that partnership with governments is a core pillar of the mining industry, noting that Egypt has evolved from acting solely as a regulator to becoming an investment-enabling partner. This shift has been supported by upgrading geological data, facilitating investor access to it, and establishing mechanisms for continuous engagement with mining companies.

He said these measures have translated into growing interest from major global mining firms, alongside increased exploration and prospecting activity across Egypt.

Badawi also noted that Egypt will continue to accelerate fast-track exploration programmes, adopt advanced technologies, and build national capabilities in the field of critical minerals.