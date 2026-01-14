Automox Announces General Availability Of Splashtop Partnership For Remote Endpoint Control

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New integration adds built-in remote access to Automate Enterprise and introduces Automox Resolve, powered by Splashtop add-on

AUSTIN, TX, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automox today announced the general availability of its partnership with Splashtop, expanding remote control capabilities across the Automox platform. The partnership is generally available on Wednesday, January 14, to help IT and security leaders improve team efficiency by 56%.

The launch introduces two offerings. Automate Enterprise now includes bundled core remote control functionality with both attended and unattended access to Windows and macOS endpoints. For teams that need deeper support workflows, Automox Resolve, powered by Splashtop, is available as a module that enables advanced remote troubleshooting and technician collaboration.

IT teams are managing growing volumes of support requests while remaining accountable for patching, configuration, and endpoint reliability across distributed environments. Delays in accessing problem endpoints can extend downtime, increase ticket backlogs, and push remediation work outside standard business hours. Embedding remote control directly into autonomous endpoint management workflows helps teams act fast without adding another tool or workflow.

With Automate Enterprise, teams can connect to endpoints on demand to diagnose and address issues as they arise. Automox Resolve, powered by Splashtop, is designed for complex support workflows, including multi-technician sessions for collaboration, multi-monitor support, and secure file transfer. Teams can launch attended or unattended access sessions based on the situation, while controlling permissions through Automox role-based access control.

Organizations using a single tool for both break-fix support and at-the-elbow assistance can improve helpdesk and IT efficiency by 56% and resolve issues 49% faster based on IDC's business value report.

"Remote access is no longer a nice-to-have for IT operations. It's a prerequisite for keeping work moving," said Justin Talerico, CEO of Automox. "By integrating reliable remote control into Automox, teams can move from identifying an issue to resolving it in minutes, without switching tools or losing visibility. That speed matters when you're responsible for managing thousands of endpoints with a small team."

Automox Resolve, powered by Splashtop, is integrated directly into Automox and provides secure remote control for Windows and macOS endpoints located anywhere, without requiring a VPN. Sessions are always encrypted, and access is governed through Automox permissions to maintain operational control without slowing teams down.

"IT teams need remote access they can depend on, especially when multiple technicians need to work together to resolve an issue," said Mark Lee, co-founder and CEO of Splashtop. "Partnering with Automox allows us to deliver seamless collaboration and reliable remote control that helps IT teams spend less time fixing issues and more time advancing the business."

The partnership is available to new and existing Automox customers starting January 14.

