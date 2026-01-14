China's J-20 Upgrades To Anchor Networked Air War Over Taiwan

MENAFN - Asia Times) China's decision to upgrade the J-20 with advanced radar, engines and AI signals a shift from platform competition to system-level air warfare as it prepares for a Taiwan contingency.

This month, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that China plans to upgrade its J-20 stealth fighter with improved radar, engines and AI to reinforce the aircraft's role at the core of the People's Liberation Army Air Force's (PLAAF) future combat operations, a military analyst said on state television.

Speaking on China Central Television (CCTV), analyst Zhang Xuefeng said the fifth-generation jet, developed by Chengdu Aircraft Corporation, is already operating alongside stealth attack drones and early-warning aircraft, highlighting China's push toward integrated, networked air warfare.

The comments came as the J-20 marked the 15th anniversary of its maiden flight in Chengdu in January 2011; the aircraft entered active service in 2017 and is widely seen as China's most advanced answer to US stealth fighters.

While its low-observable design, internal weapons bays and supersonic cruise capabilities are established, future gains would come from internal systems, including more capable radar and infrared sensors, longer-range and more resilient air-to-air missiles, and continued engine upgrades following the transition from Russian AL-31 engines to domestically produced WS-series powerplants.

Zhang said AI would be a key focus, assisting pilots in beyond-visual-range (BVR) combat and complex engagements. China operates multiple J-20 variants, including the two-seat J-20S designed to control drone swarms, and produces roughly 120 aircraft annually as it also tests next-generation stealth fighters.

But how could China use the J-20 in combat operations? Zhang notes that during a Taiwan conflict's opening phase, the People's Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF) ballistic and hypersonic missile strikes would suppress key Taiwanese radar sites. At the same time, he says the People's Liberation Army Ground Force (PLAGF) long‐range fires hit ground targets.